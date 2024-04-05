Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms
In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $510.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $530.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
