SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,932 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Itron by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth $5,443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 32.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

