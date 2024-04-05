SG Americas Securities LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.23. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

