SG Americas Securities LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $7,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 272,565 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 267,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 266,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 216.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 245,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $39.30 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COLL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.