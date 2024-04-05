SG Americas Securities LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after buying an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Chegg by 144.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $61,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after buying an additional 337,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Chegg stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $726.83 million, a P/E ratio of -44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

