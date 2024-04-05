SG Americas Securities LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,814 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

