SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,345,135 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CLSK opened at $15.89 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

