SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,680 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $259,102.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,201.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 8,153 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $259,102.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,201.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,254 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDMT stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

