SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 45,825 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,562 shares of company stock worth $35,446,258. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.90, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.