SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $528,000 Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.18. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IRON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $104.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

