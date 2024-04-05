Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Sientra has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Get Sientra alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 253.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 758.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 229,051.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 316,091 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth about $845,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.