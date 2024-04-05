SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

