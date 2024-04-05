Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,435 shares of company stock worth $8,987,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

