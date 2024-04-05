Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-11.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.20.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.