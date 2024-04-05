Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Stock Price Down 25.9%

Shares of Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) dropped 25.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 100,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 24,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

