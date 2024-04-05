Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 4% Higher

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67. 731,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,527,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $654.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Silvercorp Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

