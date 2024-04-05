Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 4% Higher

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67. 731,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,527,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
Silvercorp Metals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $654.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.21.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.