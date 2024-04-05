Simulations Plus, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 23.6 %

SLP opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Barclays PLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

