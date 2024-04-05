Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $66-69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.17 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.680 EPS.

Simulations Plus Trading Up 23.6 %

NASDAQ SLP opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.37 million, a P/E ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

