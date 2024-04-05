Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.680 EPS.

Simulations Plus Trading Up 23.6 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.37 million, a PE ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

