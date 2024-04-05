Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading Down 3.9%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 142,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

