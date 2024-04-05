Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading Down 3.9%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.
