Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s (SKWD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKWD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $477,691.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,919.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,421,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $477,691.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,919.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

