Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.32) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,362.50 ($17.10).
Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.0 %
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
