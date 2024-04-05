Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.32) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,362.50 ($17.10).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 965.80 ($12.12) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 887 ($11.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.53). The firm has a market cap of £8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4,066.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,075.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,039.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

