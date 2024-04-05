Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 692,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,966.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $255,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $296,250.00.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $241,875.00.
Solid Power Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ SLDP opened at $1.85 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at $13,242,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Power
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.