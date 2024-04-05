Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 692,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,966.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $255,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $296,250.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $241,875.00.

Solid Power Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $1.85 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Solid Power last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 376.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at $13,242,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

