Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Matthew Thomas Richards Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.70), for a total value of £19,950 ($25,043.94).

Solid State Price Performance

LON SOLI opened at GBX 1,340 ($16.82) on Friday. Solid State plc has a one year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,474.25 ($18.51). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,289.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,276.79. The company has a market capitalization of £151.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,030.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Solid State’s payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

See Also

