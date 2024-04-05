Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

SHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of SHC opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 408,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 65,217 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 350,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 75,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 39.9% during the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 958,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

