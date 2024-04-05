Spero Therapeutics’ (SPRO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.55. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,643,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 86,161 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 829,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 188,002 shares during the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

