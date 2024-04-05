Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.41.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 101.92% and a negative return on equity of 410.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBEV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

