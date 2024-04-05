Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. Splunk has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

