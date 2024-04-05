Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

