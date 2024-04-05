Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 51,878 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 51,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,880,058.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,953,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,019,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90.

On Thursday, February 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 26,800 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $854,920.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 66,420 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $2,149,351.20.

On Friday, January 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,960,473.85.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Anthony Casalena sold 43,539 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,377,573.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,167,166.39.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $37.59.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Squarespace last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. Squarespace's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

