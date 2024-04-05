S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.08% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.77.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $103.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

