State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,908,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after buying an additional 46,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,480,000 after buying an additional 438,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.18 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

