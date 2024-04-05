State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 588.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Belden worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Belden

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.04. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.