State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.64 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 676,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $75.94 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

