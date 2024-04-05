State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $74,642,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.7 %

BG stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Get Our Latest Report on BG

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.