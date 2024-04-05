Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STLC shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price objective on Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stelco

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco Increases Dividend

Stelco stock opened at C$42.41 on Friday. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$32.93 and a 12 month high of C$51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Stelco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.