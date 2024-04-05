Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$93.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stella-Jones Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford bought 1,300 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. Insiders acquired a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$77.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.11. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$50.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.728789 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Further Reading

