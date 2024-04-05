Stephen Trundle Sells 3,217 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $225,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

View Our Latest Report on ALRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.