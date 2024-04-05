Stifel Nicolaus Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$42.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.60.

Aritzia Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ATZ opened at C$35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.31.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.8288509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total transaction of C$63,409.92. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,568 shares of company stock worth $407,260. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

