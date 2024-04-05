Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,083.00 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $3,532,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 672,439 shares in the company, valued at $24,234,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $3,532,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 672,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

