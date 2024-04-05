Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Herbalife Put Options (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 197% compared to the typical volume of 3,034 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,968,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 456,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,567 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLF. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Herbalife

Herbalife Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $763.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.