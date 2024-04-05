StockNews.com Downgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Hold

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Adecoagro stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

