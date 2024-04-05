StockNews.com Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Sell

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
City Office REIT Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $187.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.03.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at City Office REIT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than City Office REIT
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.