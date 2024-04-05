StockNews.com Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Sell

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

City Office REIT Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $187.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at City Office REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other City Office REIT news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

