StockNews.com Downgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Buy

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

