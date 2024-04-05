StockNews.com Downgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Buy

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
