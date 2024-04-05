StockNews.com Downgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Sell

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,896,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,541,000 after buying an additional 216,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 283,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.