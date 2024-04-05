StockNews.com Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,601,000 after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

