StockNews.com Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Hold

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

