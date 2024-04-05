StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 15.6 %

ACOR stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

