StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASR. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $274.00.

NYSE ASR opened at $329.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $332.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.72.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

