StockNews.com Upgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Hold

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

